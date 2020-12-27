US Army member identified as suspect in mass shooting attack at Don Carter Lanes

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police identified 37-year-old Duke Webb, of Florida, as the suspect in a mass shooting that took place at the Don Carter Lanes bowling alley on Saturday night.

According to Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea, police were called to the business, at 4007 E. State Street, at 6:55 p.m. and arrived within 1 minute of the 911 call.

O’Shea said Webb fired his weapon both inside and outside the building. Two handguns were recovered at the scene, he said.

Graphic: Video footage of the moment an active shooter opened fire at a bowling alley in Rockford, Illinois. pic.twitter.com/zYoaR7xrOd — Joshua Rodriguez (@Joshuajered) December 27, 2020

Three people were killed, including a 73-year-old man, a 65-year-old man, and a 69-year-old man. O’Shea said the identities of the victims were being withheld until their next of kin was notified.

O’Shea said three people were wounded in the shooting. A 14-year-old boy was shot in the face and was airlifted to a Madison hospital for treatment. A 16-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder and was treated at a local hospital and released.

The two teens were at the establishment to pick up food for carry-out, according to O’Shea.

A 62-year-old man was shot several times and underwent multiple surgeries, and is said to be in critical condition.

Police say Webb was still in the bowling alley when officers arrived, and the incident was captured on surveillance cameras. Webb allegedly attempted to obscure his identification before his arrest, according to O’Shea.

Webb is listed as active duty with the U.S. military, authorities said.

Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley said Webb is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder.

O’Shea said he believed the shooting was a “completely random act.”

U.S. Congressman Adam Kinzinger (R-16th) tweeted the following statement Saturday: “Praying for the victims and their families tonight after the heinous attack in our community. As we continue to learn more and hold the responsible party accountable, I want to thank the @RockfordPD for their swift action in apprehending the suspect.”

A vigil is scheduled to be held at Don Carter Lanes at 2 p.m. on Sunday.