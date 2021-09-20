US 51 standoff suspect charged; pleads not guilty to child endangerment & other charges

DEWITT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Charges were filed against a man accused of leading police on a chase and standoff.

According to court documents, Orsino Thurman pled not guilty to several charges including endangering a child, child abduction, unlawful possession of weapons by a felon and others.

Thurman was the suspect in a domestic battery case out of Clinton, according to police. The chief said a woman told them she had been battered at a motel.

Officers tried to stop Thurman to ask him about the domestic situation. They said he stopped and then took off from police. They learned he was wanted on several warrants and left with a baby.

Police stated that after getting into a standoff with officers, they eventually got him into custody.

Thurman is expected back in court on September 28.