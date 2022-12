URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Plans to merge Urbana’s Spanish dual language programs are on hold.

The idea was to put both programs in Leal Elementary. It would have affected about 170 students.

Families had a lot of opinions about the proposal.

At last week’s meeting, board members decided to keep the program in place. They say too many things would need to be decided to move forward at this time.

A vote was scheduled for next week, but that’s been canceled.