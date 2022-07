URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — If the city of Urbana is going to get another plasma center… It’s going to have to wait.

Further discussion on the new plasma donation center in Urbana have been pulled from tonight’s meeting. It was proposed that the donation center will go in the old save-a-lot grocery store on North Broadway. That request did not pass last week’s vote.

As of now, there is no set date for further talks on that decision.