Urbana’s Market at the Square organizers release safety guidelines for 2021 season

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Organizers with Urbana’s Market at the Square released safety guidelines for this year’s season.

“Spread love…not germs.” That is what Market organizers said in a Facebook post while addressing this year’s guidelines. The Market is reopening on May 1 and will run every Saturday through October. “So you’ll have plenty of opportunities to experience all the great and wonderful things Urbana’s Market at the Square has to offer,” organizers said after asking attendees to stay home if they are not feeling well.

Other guidelines include wearing a mask and maintaining safe distances between yourself and others. There will also be signs that direct one-way traffic throughout the Market.

While you are making your way through the Market, you may come across something delicious that you cannot pass up. Organizers are reminding shoppers that all food items are considered “to-go.” That means you are not able to eat or drink while at the Market.

For more information on Market guidelines, click here.