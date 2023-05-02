URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Room reservations are now open for Hotel Royer in Champaign. Construction started on the project two years ago, after the then Landmark Hotel fell under new ownership.

The hotel was supposed to open last year, but it was moved back because of the pandemic and supply chain delays. Some officials predict rooms will fill up fast and county tourism leaders say the demand for hotel rooms in the area is only increasing.

“We’re hoping, hoping with crossed fingers that it will drive new business to our shops down here,” said Tina Stover, Enchantment Alley’s co-owner.

Stover is also hoping the hotel puts in a business directory. She wants their customers to become everyone’s customers.

“We have all kinds of international students coming from the U of I looking for different things,” Stover said. “We have young people coming to play games here. We have older people coming for their spiritual needs. We have everybody.”

Business owners say Downtown Urbana has missed out on big events like the marathon weekend because there’s nowhere for people to stay. Now, they’re relieved that will soon be a thing of the past.

“Having a place to stay to stick around for the weekend and go to downtown businesses is huge,” Stover said.