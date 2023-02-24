URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Jurdan Tyler is new to the wrestling game. She just joined the Urbana High School team last year.

Even though she hasn’t been practicing her whole life she’s already making strides and turning heads in the wrestling world.

That’s because Tyler has become the first girl in Urbana high school history to qualify for state.

She says it’s a lot of hard work but it’s worth it. And for anyone else out there who wants to try the sports but thinks you’re not good enough, she says, think again!

State competition for Tyler is coming up this weekend. If you want to watch or learn more go to the state wrestling page here.