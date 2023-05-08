URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Public Works Department wants to put an end to a repeat problem: stolen street signs.

The High Street plaques have become a highly desired item over the years.

Officials said each year some of the street signs go missing and every year they have to spend money and many hours replacing them. Now, they’re considering alternatives like painting the name on the street or changing the spelling altogether.

“We’ve been short-staffed here for quite a while and we like to keep our work to what’s a priority so when things like this happen it’s discouraging because it takes us away from other work that we can be doing,” said Vince Gustafson, operations deputy director.

He said because of the reoccurrence, the department is taking any future thefts seriously.