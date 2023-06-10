URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — One Urbana woman is showcasing her new black art gallery show at the Independent Media Center.

Marilynn Dean Cleveland said her art depicts several topics of real and imagined characters of Black American life. Her personal catalog has more than 1,700 pieces. It features large canvas paintings and other mediums like wood, glass, plastic and rocks.

IMC Executive Director Danielle Chynoweth said Cleveland’s art tells a story of black history and it’s important that everyone is aware.

“We have to address our story for us to heal it,” Chynoweth said. “I think she’s really inviting the community to think about the roots and traditions of the different communities that are in Champaign-Urbana and to look at the ways in which the African Diaspora has really impacted our community to date.”

Those interested in witnessing the gallery themselves can stop by every day from 2-5 pm. The last day to see the gallery is Saturday, June 17.