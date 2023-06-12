URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in tracking down an Urbana woman wanted for burglary.

Court records indicate that Marjorie Hill, 53, was charged in February on a single count of burglary. After initially failing to appear in court, she was arrested and booked into the Champaign County Jail the following month.

Records also indicate that Hill pleaded guilty to the charge against her and was sentenced to 30 months of probation in early May. She was released from the Champaign County Jail on May 8, but was ordered to appear in court again for a follow-up hearing the next day.

Hill never appeared in court on May 9 and a new warrant for her arrest was issued.

Hill is described as being 5 feet, 3 inches in height and weighs 150 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has information regarding Hill’s whereabouts is asked to submit their knowledge to Champaign County Crime Stoppers. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 217-373-8477, visiting Crime Stoppers’ website or using the P3 Tips app. Any tip that results in Hill’s arrest will be rewarded with up to $5,000 in cash.