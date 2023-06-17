URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — We told you about a black art gallery at the Urbana Independent Media Center. Now, meet the woman behind the portraits.

Marylynn Dean Cleveland said her work is inspired by events in her life. The 82-year-old grew up in Monroe, Louisiana and dealt with the difficulties of racism. Her work ranges from abstract, still life and paintings. She believes her artwork is a way of getting out her truth and speaking her mind.

“I paint from my heart, from my soul,” Cleveland said. “I hope that other people will like my art. I hope they get something out of it and they feel something.”

Cleveland hopes many people take lessons from her work and use it to be educated.