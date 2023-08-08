URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman from Urbana is under arrest after police said she stabbed her boyfriend during a domestic dispute on Monday.

Officials said Dewandee Carter, 66, admitted to officers that she stabbed her 69-year-old boyfriend after their dispute turned violent. The stabbing is believed to have happened around 11 a.m. outside an apartment building in the area of Colorado Avenue and Cottage Grove Avenue.

The victim walked into a business on nearby Philo Road and reported being stabbed; officers found him there when they responded. He had a half-inch laceration to his arm, which medical personnel evaluated on the scene. The victim refused further treatment.

Officials said Carter was identified in the investigation and she was found near the scene of the stabbing. She was arrested on charges of aggravated domestic battery and was taken to the Champaign County Jail.

Urbana Police asked that anyone who has additional information or video footage regarding the stabbing contact them at 217-384-2320. Alternatively, people can remain anonymous by submitting their information to Champaign County Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers accepts tips by phone (217-373-8477), on their website and through the P3 Tips app.