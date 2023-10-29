URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The weather on Sunday didn’t stop Urbana families from dressing up in costumes and supporting a good cause. They gathered to enjoy a trunk-or-treat event at Lincoln Square Mall.

Nilyn Brown, who visited with his girlfriend and her daughter, said it’s a way for kids to enjoy more than just one night of trick or treating.

“They can basically show their personality and who they are and show what they like,” he said. “I had seen a dragon. It was a big, old dragon costume. I like that. That’s, like, the best one I’ve seen.”

Benji Hanson said it’s a good reason to spend time with his family, and an excuse to dress up as a humongous fungus.

“Getting her around other kids and teaching her how to share and, you know, give things away, and that not all the candy is hers, and yeah, so on,” Hanson said. “And having fun dressing up.”

That’s not all. People showed off their sweet rides, too. Ricardo Zuniga’s, who won best in show, has been bringing his car to trunk-or-treat for the past five years.

“I do it for the kids and the cars,” Zuniga said. “I mean, I love cars and I love my kids. So, I mean, cars and kids, they mix.”

The event was put on by Urbana Firefighters Local #1147, and it isn’t just about the cars and candy. It’s also about raising money for the community and to help fire victims. By giving kids a safe space to celebrate, they’re also bringing people together for donations.

“It goes right back into the community that we serve, so we’re happy this went on and we’re happy to help them,” said Drake Royal, a Local #1147 member.