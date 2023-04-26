URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — An Urbana teenager is facing attempted murder charges in connection to a stabbing Tuesday night, Urbana Police said.

Officials said Aniya Gatson, 19, was arrested and charged on Wednesday after she voluntarily came to the Urbana Police Department and answered questions for detectives. Police determined from statements and phone messages that Gatson, the 19-year-old victim and another woman were involved in a fist fight in the area of Hawthorne Drive and Anderson Street. During that fight, officials said Gatson retreated to her car, grabbed a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times in the head, neck, arm and back.

The victim later arrived at Carle Foundation Hospital, where police became aware of what happened. Her wounds were life-threatening, but the victim is expected to survive.

The other woman involved in the fight, who police also interviewed, had minor superficial injuries. Gatson was not hurt.

After her arrest, Gatson was taken to the Champaign County Jail, where she was booked and remains in custody awaiting an initial court appearance.

The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing. Anyone who has additional information or video footage of the incident is asked to contact Urbana Police at 217-384-2320. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared in private.

Alternatively, tipsters can remain anonymous even to law enforcement by submitting information to Champaign County Crime Stoppers. Tips can be submitted by calling 217-373-8477, visiting Crime Stoppers’ website or using the P3 Tips app. Tips that result in any additional arrests in this case can be rewarded with up to $1,000 in cash.