URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A teenager arrested on Tuesday in connection to an Urbana murder in March made his first court appearance on Wednesday.

Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said the 14-year-old suspect was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm. She expressed her belief that the charges are appropriate for the teen, who she said is still in custody at this time.

Another 14-year-old was arrested and charged in March, and police believe he’s the one who fired the gun that killed 16-year-old Montrell Emery the morning of March 15. Police also looking for a third suspect, who is 16 years old.

Rietz said the suspects recorded cell phone videos of themselves with guns before and after the murder. The videos recorded before the murder, she said, show the suspects posing with a gun that had an extended magazine, which officials believe is the murder weapon. That gun has not been recovered yet.

Rietz added that officials believe the suspects picked up Emery and went to the Prairie Fields apartments in Urbana, where Emery was murdered.

“It appears that the motive here was that the 14-year-old wanted the gun that was being carried by the 16-year-old,” Rietz told WCIA at the time.

The videos recorded after the murder, Rietz said, show the suspects posing and making rap videos with the gun they’re accused of stealing from Emery.