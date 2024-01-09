URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — After more than two years of deliberation, the Urbana School District voted 5-2 and will unify the K-5 dual language program under one roof.

Several people said the dual language program is vital to the development of bilingual students and they want to see it thrive .

“This school taught me from kindergarten to fifth grade, and I’ve had many wonderful teachers who taught me to read, write, dance, skate, sing,” one high school said.

One other student said the program is a way of helping her academically and engaging in social interaction.

“My social anxiety went up and I got into a very deep depression because of it,” she said.

Urbana educator Wendaliz Rodriguez has been a part of the dual language program since 20-19. She’s one of a few bilingual teachers in the district and said she thinks it’s difficult having to be at both the middle and high school.

“Not all teachers are certified in ESL service,” Rodriguez. “So, sometimes they don’t know the strategies and techniques to work with them.”

She said having a separate school will help students flourish and achieve their full potential without feeling left out.

“A monolingual location is not the same as a bilingual location,” Rodriguez said. “Some students have another language and the teacher needs to use this native language to support the learning of the new language.”

Schools that support the Dual Language program are Leal Elementary School (Spanish/English), Dr. Preston L. Williams Jr Elementary School (Spanish/English), Yankee Ridge Elementary School (French/English), Urbana Middle School (Spanish/English) and Urbana High School (Spanish/English).