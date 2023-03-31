URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Coroner has released the identity of an Urbana man who died after being stabbed on Thursday.

Coroner Duane Northrup identified the victim as 51-year-old Robert J. Cavette. Cavette was found at 11:04 a.m. in the area of Smith Road and Rainbow View Court by officers responding to a reported stabbing. Cavette, they discovered, had been stabbed in the chest.

Cavette was taken to the Emergency Department of Carle Foundation Hospital, where he ultimately died at 11:51 a.m. Northrup said the preliminary results of an autopsy performed on Friday indicate that Cavette died from the wound to his chest.

Cavette’s death remains under investigation by Northrup’s office and the Urbana Police Department.