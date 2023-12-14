URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — An Urbana couple is inviting community members to experience their long-standing tradition.

Diane and Ron Meister have been collecting Christmas trees for 30 years and fill their house for everyone to see.

“We just started with five trees, I think was the first time I got into it,” Diane said.

Now, that number has grown to 16 of them decorated throughout their home which include a donut tree, candy cane tree, gingerbread tree, gold tree, and more. The Meisters even have trees dedicated to the U of I Fighting Illini and Illinois State Redbirds. Ron’s love of Harley Davidson is on full display in their bedroom. He said he’s been interested since he was 15 years old. One of his favorite parts about the trees is seeing the reaction from community members who take a look, even when they order food.

“The delivery guys start telling us, ‘when we get an order from you at Christmas, we have to draw straws to see who’s going to be able to go to your house because we know you’re going to invite us in and we want to see what the trees look like,” Ron said.

The Meisters said it takes hours of work and dedication to get the trees ready but the tradition of doing it for three decades makes it worthwhile.

“Christmas is the holiday of joy and love and giving. It just means so much family time,” Diane said.

Once the holiday season is over, the Meisters plan on having a silent auction of the trees with proceeds benefiting Crisis Nursery in Urbana. Anyone who would like to get a glimpse can do so Saturday, Dec. 16 at 5 p.m.