URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — One Urbana senior home is highlighting a couple with a unique interest during National Hobby Month.

Rick Mercer and Katie Schreter met before coming to Brookdale Assisted Living Center and their respective hobbies are part of what draws them together. For as long as he can remember Mercer has always had a love for cars.

“I’ve been building models, it started with really simple airplane models when I was in the second grade,” Mercer said. “One of my good friends in the same grade, his dad used to own a hobby shop. He gave me a model one day and I said, ‘ok, I’ll try to build it. And that’s how it started.”

Mercer said it usually takes a couple of months to construct and says he’s built more than one thousand models.

“I like doing things with my hands, detailing and all that you have to sometimes use your head too on what you’re doing,” Mercer said. “You have to concentrate on what you’re doing.”

For Schreter, her passion for diamond dot artwork goes back several years ago.

“I heard about it from a person that started doing it at another place we were at and we just started doing them,” Schreter said. “I have a black cat, a dolphin and I have a tiger. There’s a capitol building and a capitol flag.”

Schreter said the hobby is a great way for her to relax and is something she’ll continue doing for as long as she can.

“I kind of like the way it glitters, how the pattern is. It’s kind of fun doing it,” Schreter said.

The couple says they’ve given each other gifts relating to their hobbies over the years and they like that they are each able to find happiness doing something they love. The couple said each one can be tedious and sometimes even frustrating. But the delight they find in it makes it all worth it.