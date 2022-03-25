URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Urbana is asking the public for its thoughts about former university fraternity and sorority houses in their neighborhoods.

“These buildings are super important to our neighborhood fabric I think the entire neighborhood the entire community all of Urbana really cares about these buildings and they’re very historically significant we want to see them reused not demolished and we don’t want to see them fall in disrepair or remain vacant like some of them are right now,” City Planner Kat Trotter said.

The city government is planning to discuss zoning changes to help preserve Greek houses at its next neighborhood meeting on March 29. That meeting will happen through Zoom and will be open to the public. Additionally, people can take an online survey to express their views.

There is also more information about the zoning update here.