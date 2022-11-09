URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana High and Middle Schools are under a soft lockdown after school officials said the district received another threatening phone call Wednesday morning.

Officials said the threat received on Wednesday was the same as a threat the district received on Monday – that students would be killed in a mass shooting. Classes on Monday were canceled because of the threat while school was not in session on Tuesday because of Election Day.

As a result of the threat on Monday, Urbana students returned to school on Wednesday amidst an increased police presence. Officers were already at the school when the latest threat was received.

School district officials said that, after consulting with Urbana’s Police Chief and with the school resource officers, the decision was made to go on soft lockdown as opposed to canceling school again. Officials said Urbana Police will maintain a visible presence around Urbana High and Middle Schools for the entire day.

“As always, safety is our main priority, and we will continue to work with the police to maintain a safe presence,” the district said on its Facebook page.