URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana School District #116 will be offering free meals to children and teens under the age of 18 this summer at its schools located throughout the city.

Meal service begins on June 6 at the following locations and at the listed times of day:

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School Breakfast between 8:50 and 9:05 a.m. Lunch between 12:05 and 12:25 p.m.

Leal Elementary School Breakfast between 8:15 and 8:30 a.m. Lunch between 12:45 and 1:30 p.m.

Dr. Preston L. Williams Jr. Elementary School Breakfast between 9:00 and 10:00 a.m. Lunch between 12:00 and 12:30 p.m.

Wiley Elementary School Breakfast between 8:30 and 9:00 a.m. Lunch between 12:00 and 12:30 p.m.

Yankee Ridge Elementary School Breakfast between 8:15 and 8:30 a.m. Lunch between 12:00 and 12:15 p.m.

Urbana Middle School Breakfast between 8:30 and 9:00 a.m. Lunch between 12:00 and 12:30 p.m.



Meals will be served at these locations Mondays through Thursdays between June 6 and June 30. No meals will be served on June 20.

Urbana High School will also start serving meals on June 6, but will continue past June 30 and up to July 14. Breakfast will be served Mondays through Thursdays between 8:00 and 8:30 a.m. and lunch will be served on the same days between 12:00 and 12:30 p.m. No meals will be served on July 4.

Leal Elementary will serve meals again the entire week of July 11, with breakfast being served between 9:00 and 9:30 a.m. and lunch being served between 12:10 and 12:50 p.m.

All meals must be consumed onsite.