URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Community Outreach liaison and dedicated Urbana community advocate Janice Mitchell was honored on Saturday as Urbana schools kick off Black History Month early this year.

This is the second year the district is celebrating and honoring the black community with dozens of people at the event.

Jeniece Mitchell says she is proud to carry on her mom’s legacy.

“I’m also excited about what the future holds for Urbana neighborhood connection, for the school district as well just the things we’re doing continue the legacy like Janice Mitchell Achievement Excellence Scholarship,” said Mitchell.

The school hopes to continue this tradition and legacy for years to come.