URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — Urbana’s Board of Education unanimously approved a new three-year contract between the district and teacher’s union on Tuesday night.

The Urbana Education Association (UEA) made the agreement official with a majority of 94%.

Officials with Urbana Schools said the board, administration and UEA’s main priority was improving the District’s ability to recruit creative new hires, but also retain and incentivize current staff. They said they aim to do so by staying competitive with other nearby districts.

“We are excited about the leverage that this new contract will bring Urbana in our ability to recruit high-quality candidates to our district while also retaining our amazing, innovative, and creative staff,” Jennifer Ivory-Tatum, Urbana’s Superintendent, said.

The new agreement will:

Average compensation increases of $3,100 +step year one, $2,000 +step year 2, and $2,000 +step year 3 of the contract for licensed staff

Compensation increases to a minimum starting pay of $18/hr year one, $18.50/hr year two, and $19/hr year three, with additional annual increases for years of service and education beyond a High School Diploma.

New hires will be allowed year-to-year credit for all previous years of teaching experience

A 5.25% retirement program for both licensed and education support personnel for up to four years

Designated stipends for teaching positions that are hard to hire, recruit, and retain

Increases in personal leave based on years of service in the District

Financial incentives for staff with specific professional licenses and certifications

The creation of a Joint Student Discipline Committee comprised of administrators and educators that will meet annually to outline discipline guidelines and procedures for the district

“I am glad that our priorities aligned with the UEA as this contract will help improve future outcomes for our students,” Paul Poulosky, Board President, said.

Mark Foley, UEA president, said the goal was to make Urbana a place where new teachers want to come, and veteran teachers want to stay.

“We believe this contract goes a long way toward accomplishing that goal,” Foley added.

Contract negotiations started in November, and both sides met together regularly until the District’s spring break.

The new contract will be effective from the 2023-24 school year to the 2025-26 school year.