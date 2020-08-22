Urbana School District to start meal service

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana School District officials said they will start breakfast and lunch meal service for all K-12 enrolled students starting Tuesday.

There will be meal pick-up at all elementary schools, Urbana Middle School and Urbana High School. Delivery will also be available for seven mobile home communities in Urbana.

Meal distribution will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. Breakfast and lunch meals picked up on Tuesday will be for Tuesday and Wednesday. Meals picked up on Thursday will be for Thursday, Friday and Monday.

Meals will only be provided to students enrolled in Urbana schools for grades k-12. The District said they are required to record children’s names, grades and schools at the time of pick-up.

Questions can be emailed to usd116meals@usd116.org.