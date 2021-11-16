Urbana School District takes additional security measures regarding rumored possible school shooting

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana School District officials said they took additional security measures Tuesday after they got word of a rumor regarding a possible school shooting.

The district superintendent said they received emails and a video about the rumor regarding Urbana High School. They are working with the police department and putting additional security measures in throughout the day. Students will not be able to eat lunch outside, out of an extended precaution.

The superintendent said currently the enhanced measures are only for Tuesday, but they are continuing to monitor the situation.