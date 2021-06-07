Urbana School District offers free summer breakfast & lunch program

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — When school is out, some kids may find it tough to get fed. That is why the Urbana School District is offering free summer breakfast and lunch.

The program is for children 18 years and younger. It runs Monday-Thursday in June and July. It is available at several Urbana School District locations:

June 7-July 1 (Pick up breakfast between 8:30 – 9 a.m. and/or a lunch from 11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.) King School (1108 W. Fairview) Dr. Williams School (2102 E. Washington) Yankee Ridge School (2102 S. Anderson)

June 14-July 1 (Pick up breakfast between 8:30 – 9 a.m. and/or a lunch from 11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.) Leal School (312 W. Oregon)

June 14-June 24 (Pick up breakfast between 8:30 – 9 a.m. and/or a lunch from 11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.) Thomas Pain School (1801 James Cherry)

June 7-July 15 (No Meals on July 5) (Pick up breakfast between 8:30 – 9 a.m. and/or a lunch from 11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.) Urbana Middle School (1201 S. Vine) Urbana High School (1002 S. Race)

June 7-July 31 (On Wednesdays; pick up a 7-day meal box with breakfast & lunch) King School (1108 W. Fairview) Dr. Williams School (2102 E. Washington) Yankee Ridge School (2102 S. Anderson) Urbana Middle School (1201 S. Vine Street)



The District said it is open to kids regardless of summer school enrollment or home of record.