URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana School District #116 announced this week that they will be offering free meals to children 18 and younger this summer through the Summer Meal Program.

The school district said all children meeting the age requirement will be provided with food regardless of summer school enrollment or home of record. Individuals 18 or older with a state-defined mental or physical disability will also receive free meals.

School officials said the meals will be offered Monday-Thursday from June-July at various locations in the school district. Available meal times include:

June 5 – June 29: Monday-Thursday, no meals Monday, June 19

King Elementary , 1108 W. Fairview, Urbana Breakfast: 8-9 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Urbana Middle School, 1201 S. Vine, Urbana Breakfast: 8-9:30 a.m. Lunch: noon-12:30 p.m.

June 12 – June 29: Monday-Thursday

Leal Elementary , 312 W. Oregon, Urbana Breakfast: 8:30-8:45 a.m. Lunch: 12:30-1 p.m.

June 5–July 13: Monday-Thursday, no meals on July 3-4

Urbana High School , 1002 S. Race, Urbana Breakfast: 7:30-8:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

July 10 -July 14, 2023, Monday–Friday

Leal School , 312 W. Oregon, Urbana Breakfast: 9-9:30 a.m. Lunch: 12:10-1 p.m.

School officials said the Summer Food Program is a federal government-sponsored program aiming to provide children with access to food during traditional summer vacation periods. They said there are no income requirements or registration.

More information on the program or menus can be found online.