URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana School District is expected to vote on the idea to consolidate their dual language program to a single school this week.

According to an agenda published online, school administrators will request the Urbana School District #116 Board of Education to vote to change the K-5 Spanish strand model into a whole-school Spanish Dual Language Program their study session Tuesday.

Famila a Familia, the committee of bilingual parents that advises the school district, presented at a December meeting their worry if the district votes to approve the single school that school will become segregated. They believe the selected elementary school should allow kids from anywhere in Urbana, and the District should aim to have a school that is half Spanish speakers, half English speakers.

The District has discussed the proposal for more than 2 years.

District 116’s meeting will take place at the Board Room at 303 East Fairlawn in Urbana at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.