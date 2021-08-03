Urbana School District announces guidelines for upcoming school year

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana School District officials announced guidelines for the start of the new school year as the pandemic continues.

Students, staff and visitors will be required to wear face masks, regardless of vaccination status. They will be required indoors or on the bus until further notice.

Everyone is asked to maintain at least three feet of distance between one another. When possible, there should be six feet of distance for those who are unvaccinated.