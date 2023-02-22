URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – It was a long, emotional night in the Urbana School Board room Tuesday. The futures of the Wiley Elementary community and three Urbana High School administrators were on the line.

Public comment lasted nearly two hours, and a lot of passion could be heard from the many who spoke in support of re-opening Wiley Elementary after an asbestos abatement and renovation project is completed. A majority showed up wearing the school’s colors – fighting to keep their community together.

“My story is the reason I am asking you please vote no for closing Wiley in the upcoming school year,” a former Wiley student said during public comment.

A big theme was “time.” Many Wiley families feel like the district is rushing into plans to shut the school down without enough input from parents or a concrete plan for what comes next. Some parents referenced Wiley’s high performance numbers and high teacher retention rates as reasons not to break them up, on top of the emotional toll they say moving will take on their kids. Some said they moved into the Wiley boundary specifically so their children can experience a diverse student body and staff.

They all agree something needs to be done about the outdated facilities and asbestos. They only asked the board to vote no, for now.

“Why ‘no’ to the asbestos abatement in 2023-24? We want and deserve a newly renovated school. Shouldn’t we be celebrating? Instead we are potentially preparing for a funeral – the death of our Wiley community,” one woman said during public comment.

One of the proposed uses for the Wiley building after renovations are completed is a “destination location,” like a STEM or magnet school. But some families who spoke said to them, Wiley is already a destination location. They feel the school offers a unique learning experience that will be hard to replicate elsewhere.

Board members were split on the issue, but ultimately voted to move forward with the asbestos abatement plan 4-3. It is still unclear what will happen with the Wiley building once renovations are complete.

Another major agenda item discussed during public comment is the future of Urbana High School Principal Taren Nance.

Similar to those who spoke in support of Wiley, a couple people expressed they felt the proposed administrative changes are rushed. Friday, the district announced it would be restructuring positions at the high school but didn’t disclose why.

A couple speakers asked the board to give Taren Nance more time. They praised his efforts to make his community a safer place, and his leadership as principal coming out of the pandemic.

WCIA crews reached out to Nance before the vote and he said he’ll be traveling home to Maryland next week and he’s looking forward to spending time with loved ones after this decision is made. He said he will address the topic when he returns.

Board members voted unanimously for a resolution that would authorize the district to not re-employ Nance next year, and a separate resolution that would demote an associate principal and assistant principal to positions with lower salaries.