URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana school district board members are looking for a place to house dual language students after voting to unify the k-5 program.

The school board president Paul Poulosky said they were originally thinking of operating dual language out of Leal Elementary. But the school would be too small at the rate the program is growing. Dual language fifth-grade teacher Maggie Byrne said they just want the students to have a place to call their own.

“I would teach in a cornfield if it meant the best educational practices for our kids and a safe space for them,” Byrne said. “I was very excited as were several of my colleagues who were speaking for the last 24 hours almost now. We’re feeling incredibly grateful for the board for listening and hearing the need that we have.”

Poulosky said it was a decision weighing heavily on him, especially hearing how it would impact students.

“This is all about kids,” Poulosky. “How can you not get emotional and how could you not feel the passion? We’re talking about kids and their outcomes.”

Poulosky said the district will work with a redistricting consultant on selecting a building to have the program. He said the decision was based on one thing.

“We got a group of students who feel like they are not being given what they need to succeed,” Poulosky said. “And I just really felt the passion from the advocates for those students last night.”

Byrne agrees and said those involved deserve a lot of credit for fighting for what they believe in.

I’m so incredibly grateful especially to the families and students that put themselves out there,” Bryne said. “I know that was a very scary thing to do, especially after some conversations last year and I applaud their courage.”

Poulosky said they’ll look to move the students into a bigger building like Dr. Williams or Thomas Payne Elementary. Nothing is final but they do expect to decide before the end of April.