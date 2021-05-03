Urbana School Board reaches agreement with former superintendent regarding lawsuit

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Board of Education said they reached an agreement with Dr. Donald Owen regarding a lawsuit he filed against the Board.

In a news release, Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Ivory-Tatum said Dr. Owen–a former Urbana School District 116 Superintendent–filed the lawsuit on November 25, 2015. The lawsuit was in regards to him not being renewed as the district superintendent. “The Board has denied and continues to deny any and all allegations of wrongdoing claimed by Dr. Owne,” said Dr. Ivory-Tatum.

“However, the Board takes very seriously its role as the steward of the taxpayers’ money and is keenly aware of the significant costs and expenses in defending Dr. Owen’s lawsuit,” Dr. Ivory-Tatum said. “As such, the Board, after consultation with legal counsel and its insurance carrier, agreed to a mediation before a federal magistrate judge.” She continued to say the Board reached an agreement with Dr. Owen to resolve the remaining allegations and bring an end to the litigation.

“The Board of Education looks forward to focusing on education and serving the students of the District. The Board will not waiver in fulfilling its ultimate duty of supporting District students, families, and staff and continuing the progressive improvements being implemented under the current leadership.”