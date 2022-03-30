URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – The Urbana Board of Education has voted for the district to go “Mask recommended.”

Urbana is the last district in Central Illinois to keep masks required until now.

The board had decided to revisit the vote after spring break. They said looking at local transmission and positivity rate, Urbana has a low community spread rate. So, starting Monday, they will transition to masks recommended instead of required.

The board said they are going to continue watching positivity and spread rate in the community.

If Urbana goes into a high area of concern, according to the CDC, they will consider switching back to masks required.