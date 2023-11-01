URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A new kitchen in Brazil helping disadvantaged women has a link to Central Illinois.

Urbana Rotary Club members worked with their partner club in Canela, Brazil to build a space to help women develop culinary skills. The idea started when an Urbana Rotarian had a chance meeting with his Brazilian counterpart. They decided to apply together for a Rotary Foundation global grant and were awarded $30,000.

The club said it took less than three months for the program to start after getting the money.

“When I saw how vigorously our Rotary friends in Brazil had attacked this project once they had the funding, they had moved quickly and diligently to lead to that point of opening the kitchen as a structural facility,” Urbana Rotarian Don Uchtmann said. “I was really glad that we had partnered with them.”

The Rotary Club said the space for the kitchen was donated, and the women will also get help finding jobs after finishing hands-on learning.