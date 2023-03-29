URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Urbana announced that a few streets will be closed to through traffic beginning at 7 a.m. on Thursday.

The closures are to accommodate the U of I Engineering Open House. The following streets will be closed until around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday:

W. Springfield Avenue between S. Wright Street and S. Goodwin Avenue

between S. Wright Street and S. Goodwin Avenue N. Matthews Avenue between W. Springfield Avenue and W. Green Street

Officials encourage drivers and pedestrians to drive and walk carefully through the area. The city thanks everyone in advance for their patience and cooperation.

More information about the U of I Engineering Open House can be found here.