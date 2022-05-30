URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Part of Cunningham Road in Urbana will close on Tuesday to allow for the continued investigation of a deadly crash that happened there last week.

The portion of Cunningham between University Avenue and Crystal Lake Drive will be closed between 6 and 6:30 a.m.

Last Wednesday, 50-year-old pedestrian Christopher Bowen was crossing Cunningham at Park Avenue when he was hit by a car. Bowen was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Champaign County Coroner’s Office and Urbana Police Department are investigating this death.