URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Pines at Stone Creek Commons has a new owner after Fairlawn Capital finalized the purchase from The Atkins group.

The Pines includes three buildings (2740 S Philo Rd., 2860 S Philo Rd. and 2870 S Philo Rd.) located in southeast Urbana. The property was established by The Atkins Group in 2007 and included 22,500 square feet of fully leased retail and office space spread over 5.31 acres. The neighborhood retail center includes tenants like Country Financial, Kinex Fitness Studios, Tely Organics, Hanger Clinic, SYNERGY HomeCare of Central Illinois, Urbana Fine Arts Center, Bouffant Salon.

Two restaurants are also tenants at The Pines, including restaurants Casa Del Mar and Subway.

“The Pines was a vital part of my late husband, Clint Atkins, expanding vision for Urbana along with Mark Dixon overseeing the design and The Atkins Group promoting, caring and maintaining the property. It was a pioneering endeavor with all its businesses sharing and giving quality services to their patrons and the community. I, my family and TAG are extremely grateful for all the support given by The Pines businesses, their clients and Urbana. We support the new ownership and hope they have great success,” said Susie Atkins, founder of The Atkins Group.

“We are pleased to acquire this Class A retail center as part of a tax-deferred strategy for our equity partners,” said Chris Hartman, the President of Fairlawn Capital. “We look forward to continuing the vision of The Atkins Group by providing well-maintained and managed space for businesses and their local patrons at The Pines.”

Fairlawn Capital is a real estate investment and asset management firm with offices in Champaign and Chicago. The firm’s portfolio consists of approximately 5,000 apartment units across Illinois and Indiana having a gross asset value of over $500 million.

The transaction was brokered by Guth & Associates, LLC, a commercial real estate brokerage firm based in Champaign.

