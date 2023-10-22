URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Fire Department responded to a Sunday afternoon kitchen fire that left the occupants of a home displaced.

Fire crews arrived at the scene around 1:50 p.m., only three minutes after receiving a report of a kitchen fire. The home was in the area of South Lynn Street and Crestwood Drive. The occupants were already outside their home when units arrived.

Four fire engines, one ladder truck and a command car worked together to extinguish the fire. It was brought under control in only 7 minutes. However, the fire resulted in around $50,000 in damage and left the home’s occupants displaced. They said they had nearby family to stay with and declined Emergency Services and Support Team assistance.

No injuries were reported and the cause is undetermined.