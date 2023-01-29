URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Urbana Public Works said the following streets and lanes will be closed on Monday only, beginning at 7 a.m., for tree removal:

400 block of Birch St. will be closed to through traffic between W. Illinois St. and W. High St. from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

700 block of S. Broadway Ave. will be reduced to one lane of traffic from E. Oregon St. to E. Washington St. with no parking posted along the east and west sides from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

1000 block of S. Cottage Grove Ave. will be closed to through traffic between E. Washington St. and Eastern Dr. from 12 p.m.-3 p.m.

Burkwood Ct. West will be closed to through traffic and S. Vine St. will be reduced to one lane from 3 p.m.-5 p.m.

All tree removal is scheduled to be completed by 5 p.m.

The city said access will be maintained to all properties during the project though no through

traffic will be allowed. They encourage all motorists to drive carefully around this and all construction areas.