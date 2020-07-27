Urbana project moves to phase two

URBANA, Ill (WCIA) —The Vine and Washington Resurfacing Project will be shifting to Phase 2 this morning.



Starting at 7 a.m. the project’s detours, barricades, and closures will be moved.

Phase two will begin on Vine Street from just south of the Nevada/Vine intersection to midway between Oregon Street and California Avenue to the north.

All drivers are encouraged to travel carefully through this and all construction areas. The city of Urbana thanks you in advance for your patience and cooperation during this project.

More information about future phases, closures, and re-openings will be announced through the course of the project.

Please visit the City website for more information about this project:

https://www.urbanaillinois.us/vineandwashington