URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)– Urbana Police are investigating after they said a woman was hurt after a shooting. A suspect in the shooting was arrested.

Police were called to an area near South Philo Road and East Harding Drive at around 2:15 a.m. on July 24 regarding a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old Urbana woman who had been shot in the abdomen. She was taken to the hospital for emergency surgery. Officers said her condition was critical.

Urbana Police Officers and Detectives said the suspect was Latoya D. Dillon of Urbana. An arrest warrant was issued.

On August 2nd, Champaign County Sherriff’s Deputies with Urbana Police Officers arrested Dillon. Officers took her to Champaign County Satellite Jail where she is being held on a $750,000 bond.

Urbana Police ask that if anyone has information regarding this case to call 217-384-2320. They stated you may also send tips to Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, or on their P3 Tips mobile app.

Any tip made to Crime Stoppers is anonymous. Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards up to $5,000 for tips that lead to an arrest in any homicide case. Cash award of $2,500 for tips for a felony crime involving a gun. And up to $1,000 for the arrest of any person(s) for any crime.