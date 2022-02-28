URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Police Department recently issued a notice via Facebook encouraging members of the community to join its ranks.

Urbana Police continuously accepts applications from both experienced and entry-level officers and offers the entry-level test in Urbana and through the National Testing Network. Candidates that pass the test will have two years of eligibility to join a police force, with he top candidates receiving priority for open positions.

Applicants must be U.S. citizens, have a valid driver’s license, and be between the ages of 21 and 34. Applicants may be 35 or older if they actively served in the military, with one year being added to that age limit for each year of active service up to 10 years. Applicants must also have one of the following:

An associate’s degree or 60 credit hours from an accredited college or university

Two years of law enforcement experience

Two years active duty in the military with an honorable discharge

Anyone hired by the Urbana Police Department must live with 30 miles of the city limits by the time they complete their probationary period – usually the first year on the job. Beards and visible tattoos are allowed.

Officers work 12-hour shifts and get every other weekend off. Officers can also accumulate comp time, vacation and personal days and enjoy further benefits that include city-paid health, vision and dental insurance.

Interested individuals can apply online.