Urbana Police: Two people hurt after single bullet strikes car

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Police say two people were hurt in a shooting Wednesday in east Urbana.

It happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday near Hartle and Green streets.

Dispatchers say someone reported a shooting and a car left the scene.

When officers got there, they found several people standing outside of an apartment, a press release says, and there were no fights taking place.

Several people told police they had heard a gunshot but they didn’t know what happened.

Officers then learned two gunshot victims had arrived at a hospital. They say one is a 34-year-old Urbana man and the other is a 28-year-old Champaign man.

Detectives say the two men were inside of a car when a single bullet hit both of them. Police say one bullet went inside the Urbana man’s arm, and it then grazed the Champaign man sitting behind him.

Investigators say both victims are expected to survive their wounds.

Detectives say they learned the shooting stemmed from a domestic incident that police had repsonded to earlier on Wednesday.

Officers say they separated two persons during that incident. One is male and the other is female, per the release.

Police say the male subject returned to the apartment around 7 p.m. to look for property he left outside earlier that day. Detectives say several associates of the female then got out of the apartment building and a large fight took place.

As the male subject got back into his car to leave with his associates, police say an unknown suspect approached his car, fired a single shot, and fled on foot.

Urbana Police say they’re continuing to investigate. They ask that anyone with further information, photos, or videos to get in touch.

You can call UPD at 217-384-2320. Detectives can also meet with witnesses privately. Callers may remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, submit a tip on the Champaign County Crime Stoppers website (champaigncountycrimestoppers.com), or submit a tip on the free P3 Tips app which if available in iTunes and Google Play app stores.