URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police are investigating a drive-by shooting and car crash that left three people hurt on Sunday.

The shooting happened at the intersection of Race Street and Florida Avenue at 5:10 a.m. Officers said they received several calls of shots being heard and found an overturned car in a house’s front yard. The car was riddled with bullet holes and hit several trees before coming to a rest. They also found 31 shell casings from at least two guns in the road.

There were three men inside the car, all in their 30s, and all had been shot in their lower torsos and/or legs. Only one of the men was still at the scene when officers arrived and he was taken by ambulance to Carle Hospital. The other two men arrived at the hospital by personal vehicles.

The investigation revealed that the car was driving eastbound on Florida when a white SUV pulled up beside it and its occupants opened fire. The motive remains unknown and Urbana Police are still investigating.

Anyone with additional information or video footage of the shooting is encouraged to contact Urbana Police by calling 217-384-2320. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can submit information to Champaign County Crime Stoppers by calling 217-373-8477, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of $2,500 for tips that result in an arrest in a felony crime involving a gun.