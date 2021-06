URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police believe a shots fired incident from Monday night was a targeted shooting.

Officers were called to the Walgreen in Urbana off of Philo Road. Police recovered video from the scene. They said two people were walking from Salt & Light to Walgreens; a car pulled up and someone shot at them. Both ran away without getting hurt, but a storefront window was hit.

Police are still looking for suspects.