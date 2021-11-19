Urbana police searching for car involved in shooting; looking for connection between two Thursday night shootings

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)– Police are searching for a white sedan in connection to a drive-by shooting Thursday night.

An Urbana patrol officer was parked in the 1200 block of Bradley Avenue when he heard gunshots around 9:15 p.m. He was able to respond to the scene at the intersection of Bradley and Mathews Avenues immediately, according to Lt. Dave Smysor.

According to the account from Smysor, a 44-year-old man and an adult female passenger just arrived at a residence and parked, when a white sedan drove past them and shot at the vehicle multiple times. Police said the suspect car then drove south down Matthews and proceeded to shoot several more times.

The suspect shot through the driver door a few times, one bullet went through but was slowed down enough by the door that it hit but did not penetrate the man who was driving, according to Smysor. The woman in the car was not injured, he said.

Urbana police believe the shooting was targeted at the car the victim was driving, but police don’t know of any reason why the victim himself would’ve been targeted, or if he was.

Lt. Smysor said between 15-20 shell casings were recovered at the scene. That does not include casings that may have been in the vehicles.

Police have some information about a possible suspect, but a complete description is unknown at the time.

There was also a shooting nearby outside of Carle Foundation Hospital Thursday night. Lt. Smysor said police are looking into a connection between the two shootings, but they have not found a connection between the two victims at this time.

Lt. Smysor did not have any suspect information in the shooting outside of the hospital