URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police are looking for help in solving another instance of counterfeit currency being used in the community, the third in as many months.

The department shared on its Facebook page that a man used a counterfeit bill to make a purchase at a local store. Images captured from the store’s surveillance cameras show the suspect is a Black male who was wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans. He also had a black side bag and was wearing a black baseball cap with an orange design on it.

Urbana Police have reported two other instances of counterfeit money being used in Urbana since February. One instance happened that month and another instance earlier this month.

Urbana Police asked that anyone who can identify the suspects in these cases contact them at 217-384-2320. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared in private.

Alternatively, people with information can remain anonymous even to law enforcement by submitting their tips to Crime Stoppers. Tips can be submitted to them by calling 217-373-8477, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app. Any tip that results in an arrest can be rewarded with up to $1,000 in cash.