URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Police Department recovered several drugs and a stolen firearm during an early morning traffic stop on Monday.

Urbana Police pulled a car over at the intersection of University Avenue and Orchard Street after witnessing a traffic violation around 12:10 a.m. The driver of the car was identified as 19-year-old Danielle Hoffman and the passenger was 53-year-old Robert Hunter. Both occupants were from Rantoul.

A drug detection canine team from the University of Illinois sniffed around the vehicle, which was followed by a search of the car and its occupants. In the search, the Urbana PD recovered:

3.87 grams of psilocybin mushrooms

2.57 grams of prescription amphetamines

87.76 grams of cocaine

52.34 grams of cannabis

Drug packaging materials

Stolen Springfield XD Pistol

Courtesy of the Urbana Police Department

Hunter, a convicted felon, was allegedly found with a fully loaded pistol that had been reported as stolen from another jurisdiction. He was arrested for the manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, and armed violence. Meanwhile, Hoffman was arrested on charges of improper lane usage, operating an uninsured vehicle, and manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance.

Urbana Police urge anyone with additional information or video footage of the incident to contact them at 217-384-2320. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately.

