URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Police Department recovered several drugs and a stolen firearm during an early morning traffic stop on Monday.
Urbana Police pulled a car over at the intersection of University Avenue and Orchard Street after witnessing a traffic violation around 12:10 a.m. The driver of the car was identified as 19-year-old Danielle Hoffman and the passenger was 53-year-old Robert Hunter. Both occupants were from Rantoul.
A drug detection canine team from the University of Illinois sniffed around the vehicle, which was followed by a search of the car and its occupants. In the search, the Urbana PD recovered:
- 3.87 grams of psilocybin mushrooms
- 2.57 grams of prescription amphetamines
- 87.76 grams of cocaine
- 52.34 grams of cannabis
- Drug packaging materials
- Stolen Springfield XD Pistol
Hunter, a convicted felon, was allegedly found with a fully loaded pistol that had been reported as stolen from another jurisdiction. He was arrested for the manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, and armed violence. Meanwhile, Hoffman was arrested on charges of improper lane usage, operating an uninsured vehicle, and manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance.
Urbana Police urge anyone with additional information or video footage of the incident to contact them at 217-384-2320. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately.
People may also anonymously submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at 217-373-8477, online at 373tips.com, or through the “P3 Tips” mobile app. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for tips that lead to an arrest in homicide cases, $2,500 for tips leading to an arrest in a felony crime involving a firearm, and up to $1,000 for tips leading to arrests for any other crime.