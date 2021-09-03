Urbana Police: One man shot in leg outside apartment complex

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police are investigating after a person was shot Thursday night.

It happened around 8 p.m. outside an apartment complex near the intersection of East Green Street and South Urbana Avenue. Officers were in the area when they heard shots fired and found the scene.

Police said a man was sitting in his car in the parking lot and another man was walking nearby when shots were fired.

The first man’s car was hit, but the second man was shot in the leg. He is expected to be okay. Neither knew each other.

Police do not have a description of the suspect.